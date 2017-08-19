A supporter of President Donald Trump, center, argues with a counterprotester, left, at a "Free Speech" rally by conservative... Protesters with opposing views face off at a "Free Speech" rally organized by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturd... A counterprotester holds a photo of Heather Heyer on Boston Common at a "Free Speech" rally organized by conservative activis... A man wearing a T-shirt bearing the name of President Donald Trump, right, is hit by a flying plastic bottle of water near a ... A woman covers her ears as police officers line the street near a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists on Bos... A man wearing a T-shirt bearing the name of President Donald Trump, center, argues with counterprotesters after being hit by ... Police escort away a counterprotester near a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, i... State and city police inspect people arriving for a "Free Speech" rally on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.... Counterprotesters stand on the periphery of a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday... Counterprotesters wait for the start of a planned "Free Speech" rally on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. ... CORRECTS ACTIVITY OF POLICE TO PROVIDING EXIT LANE - State and local police stand amid counterprotesters to provide a lane fo... Police prepare to escort organizers from the bandstand on Boston Common after a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative ac... Boston Police Commissioner William Evans watches counterprotesters near a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activist... Police move toward a counter-protester, right, near a "Free Speech Rally" staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19... A man wearing a T-shirt bearing the name of President Donald Trump, right, argues with a counterprotester after being hit by ... Organizers depart a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston... Counterprotesters, rear, listen to a conservative activist, right, before a planned "Free Speech" rally on Boston Common, Sat... Counterprotesters holds signs at a "Free Speech" rally by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, i... Former Boston Celtics star Cedric Maxwell stands on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Maxwell, a current mem... Counterprotesters hold signs at a "Free Speech" rally by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in... Organizers stand on the bandstand on Boston Common during a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists, Saturday, A... Police stand at a barricade around the bandstand before a planned "Free Speech" rally by conservative activists on Boston Com... Counterprotesters assemble at the Statehouse before a planned "Free Speech" rally by conservative organizers begins on the ad... Counterprotesters hold signs and chant at the Statehouse before a planned "Free Speech" rally by conservative organizers begi... Counterprotesters hold signs before conservative organizers begin a planned "Free Speech" rally on Boston Common, Saturday, A...
A supporter of President Donald Trump, center, argues with a counterprotester, left, at a "Free Speech" rally by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Thousands of counterprotesters marched through downtown Boston on Saturday, chanting anti-Nazi slogans and waving signs condemning white nationalism ahead of a rally being staged by conservative activists a week after a Virginia demonstration turned deadly. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Protesters with opposing views face off at a "Free Speech" rally organized by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Thousands of demonstrators marched Saturday from the city’s Roxbury neighborhood to Boston Common, where the “Free Speech Rally” is being held. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) A counterprotester holds a photo of Heather Heyer on Boston Common at a "Free Speech" rally organized by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Heyer was killed last Saturday when a car, allegedly driven by James Alex Fields Jr., that plowed into a group of people during protests in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) A man wearing a T-shirt bearing the name of President Donald Trump, right, is hit by a flying plastic bottle of water near a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Counterprotesters marched through the city to historic Boston Common, where many gathered near a bandstand abandoned early by conservatives who had planned to deliver a series of speeches. Police vans later escorted the conservatives out of the area, and angry counterprotesters scuffled with armed officers trying to maintain order. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) A woman covers her ears as police officers line the street near a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. A man wearing a T-shirt bearing the name of President Donald Trump, center, argues with counterprotesters after being hit by a flying plastic bottle of water near a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Police escort away a counterprotester near a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. State and city police inspect people arriving for a "Free Speech" rally on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. The permit for the rally came with severe restrictions, including a ban on backpacks, sticks and anything that could be used as a weapon. Counterprotesters stand on the periphery of a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. One of the planned speakers of a conservative activist rally that appeared to end shortly after it began says the event "fell apart." Dozens of rallygoers gathered Saturday on Boston Common, but then left less than an hour after the event was getting underway. Thousands of counterprotesters had also gathered. Counterprotesters wait for the start of a planned "Free Speech" rally on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Police Commissioner William Evans said Friday that 500 officers, some in uniform, others undercover, would be deployed to keep the two groups apart. CORRECTS ACTIVITY OF POLICE TO PROVIDING EXIT LANE - State and local police stand amid counterprotesters to provide a lane for organizers to leave Boston Common where a "Free Speech" rally organized by conservative activists had been staged, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Police prepare to escort organizers from the bandstand on Boston Common after a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Boston Police Commissioner William Evans watches counterprotesters near a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Police move toward a counter-protester, right, near a "Free Speech Rally" staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Organizers depart a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Counterprotesters, rear, listen to a conservative activist, right, before a planned "Free Speech" rally on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Counterprotesters holds signs at a "Free Speech" rally by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Former Boston Celtics star Cedric Maxwell stands on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Maxwell, a current member of the Celtics radio broadcast crew, said he plans to participate in the counterprotest to the midday "Free Speech" rally that organizers planned to hold on the Common. Counterprotesters hold signs at a "Free Speech" rally by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Organizers stand on the bandstand on Boston Common during a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Counterprotesters stand along barricades ringing the bandstand. Police stand at a barricade around the bandstand before a planned "Free Speech" rally by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Counterprotesters assemble at the Statehouse before a planned "Free Speech" rally by conservative organizers begins on the adjacent Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Counterprotesters hold signs and chant at the Statehouse before a planned "Free Speech" rally by conservative organizers begin on the adjacent Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Counterprotesters hold signs before conservative organizers begin a planned "Free Speech" rally on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.