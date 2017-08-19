FILE - In this May 13, 2004 file photo, a foreman watches workers pick fruit in an orchard in Arvin, Calif. On Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, state regulators say they're tightening the rules on the pesticide chlorpyrifos over new health concerns. Officials are moving to put it on a list of chemicals known to be harmful to humans and also increase the distance farmers can apply it from schools and homes. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)