President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. President Donald Trump says the nation "needs a good `shutdown' in September" to fix a "mess" in the Senate, saying on Twitter that the country needs to "either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51 (percent)," suggesting more rules changes ahead in the Senate. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)