FILE - In this Wednesday, March 16, 2016, file photo, shoppers exit the L.L. Bean retail store in Freeport, Maine. L.L. Bean will freeze its pensions and offer an early retirement program in 2018 as it seeks to control growing expenses. The Maine-based retailer's CEO is making the announcement in a memo and in meetings with workers on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)