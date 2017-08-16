FILE - In this June 16, 2014, file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos walks onstage for the launch of the new Amazon Fire Phone, in Seattle. Technology leaders are about to come face-to-face with President-elect Donald Trump after fiercely opposing his candidacy, fearful that he would stifle innovation, curb the hiring of computer-savvy immigrants and infringe on consumers’ digital privacy. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, Silicon Valley luminaries and other technology leaders are headed to Trump Tower in New York to make their peace, or press their case, with Trump and his advisers. Bezos is one of the CEOs expected to attend. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)