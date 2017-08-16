The episode ended with Jon Snow leading six others beyond the Wall. They’re on a possible suicide mission to capture a wight — a re-animated corpse controlled by the Whitewalkers. Why? Because of the imbalance of the knowledge, the group hopes to prove that the threat is real to Queen Cersei in order to unite Westeros’ warring factions against a common and demonic enemy. Little do they know that Cersei is already prepared to call a truce, providing only more evidence about the challenges caused by asymmetric information.