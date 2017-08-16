In this Jan. 20, 2017 photo, Branden Nong poses for a photo as he watches the inauguration of President Donald Trump at home in Waukee, Iowa. Nong said that while he wished the president was more careful with his tweets or in his criticism of fellow Republicans, his vote was driven by economic issues, and he has been happy with Trump's performance. Even as Trump's zig-zag response to the weekend bloodshed in Charlottesville, Va., has brought criticism from some Republican lawmakers, many men and women who helped put him in office remain unmoved by the latest uproar. (AP Photo/Barbara Rodriguez)