Tatsuya Yasue, left, kisses the hands of WWII veteran Marvin Strombo during a ceremony in Higashishirakawa, in central Japan'... WWII veteran Marvin Strombo, center, returns Tatsuya Yasue, left, a Japanese flag with autographed messages which was owned b... WWII veteran Marvin Strombo, right, and Tatsuya Yasue, 89-year-old farmer, hold a Japanese flag with autographed messages whi... Tatsuya Yasue, left, and WWII veteran Marvin Strombo shake hands prior to a ceremony in Higashishirakawa, in central Japan's ... In this Aug. 14, 2017 photo, Tatsuya Yasue, 89-year-old farmer, shows a photo of his brother Sadao Yasue, who fell in battle ... In this Aug. 14, 2017 photo, Tatsuya Yasue, 89-year-old farmer, wipes his tears while taking about his brother Sadao Yasue, w... In this Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 photo, names are visible on a Japanese flag owned by WWII veteran Marvin Strombo in Portland, Or... WWII veteran Marvin Strombo is shown in Portland, Ore., Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Strombo recovered the flag from a dead Japanese... In this Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 photo, WWII veteran Marvin Strombo, right, and Obon Society executives director Rex Zika lay out...