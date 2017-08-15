An appendix to the report covering refugees said admissions are “a vital tool” in addressing religious persecution and other human rights abuses. It said more than 70 percent of the nearly 85,000 refugees admitted to the U.S. in 2016 came from five nations — Congo, Syria, Myanmar, Iraq and Somalia — where the report itself said that freedom to worship is under threat. Syria and Somalia are among the six mainly Muslim nations that are also included in the administration’s visa ban that is also before the Supreme Court.