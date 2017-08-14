Utah’s two largest religious groups are denouncing racism and urging more love and understanding in the wake of the deadly clashes that took place in Virginia.
Lamenting the violence, intolerance and hatred on display in Charlottesville, the state’s predominant faith, the LDS Church, is calling on people to treat one another with “greater kindness, compassion and goodness.”
A statement late Sunday from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints resurrected the words of a recent Mormon prophet to reaffirm the faith’s stance against racism.
In 2006, the late LDS Church President Gordon B. Hinckley emphasized that “no man who makes disparaging remarks concerning those of another race can consider himself a true disciple of Christ. Nor can he consider himself to be in harmony with the teachings of the Church of Christ.”
“We reaffirm that teaching today,” Sunday’s statement added, “and the Savior’s admonition to love our neighbor.”
The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City said Monday it was “deeply troubled by the events in Charlottesville and the mentality that leads to such actions.”
“The teachings of white supremacy and racism in all its forms deny the dignity and sanctity of life,” the diocese said in a news release. “We urge all people of goodwill to recognize that race and ethnicity are part of who we are, but do not render any individual or group superior to another. We must strive to love one another as Christ loves us; to love all of our neighbors as ourselves, and to put that love into concrete action against violence, hatred and injustice.
