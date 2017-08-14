(Steve Helber | AP Photo) A counter demonstrator gets a splash of water after being hit by pepper spray at the entrance to... (Steve Helber) | AP Photo) Virginia State Police cordon off an area around the site where a car ran into a group of protes... (Ryan M. Kelly | The Daily Progress via AP) A vehicle reverses after driving into a group of protesters demonstrating agai... (Steve Helber | AP Photo) Rescue personnel help an injured woman after a car ran into a large group of protesters after an... (Steve Helber | AP Photo) White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in ... (Steve Helber | AP Photo) White nationalist demonstrators use shields as they guard the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottes... (Ryan M. Kelly | The Daily Progress via AP)A vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nation... (Steve Helber | AP Photo) Rescue personnel help injured people after a car ran into a large group of protesters after a wh... (Steve Helber | AP Photo) White nationalist demonstrators walk through town after their rally was declared illegal near Le... (Ryan M. Kelly | The Daily Progress via AP) People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonst... (Steve Helber | AP Photo) Rescue personnel help injured people after a car ran into a large group of protesters after an w... A counter-protester gets milk poured onto his face after getting pepper sprayed during a white nationalist rally on Saturday ... State Police in riot gear guard Lee Park after a white nationalist demonstration was declared illegal and the park was cleare... White nationalist demonstrators walk into Lee park surrounded by counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug... White nationalist Richard Spencer gives remarks after a white nationalist rally was declared an unlawful assembly on Saturday... Protesters stands in front of state troopers in attempt to block them in during a white nationalist rally on Saturday Aug. 12... An injured person is taken away by Emergency Medical Services workers after a car ran into pedestrians during a white nationa... A counter-protester throws a newspaper stand during a white nationalist rally on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, ... White nationalist demonstrators use shields as they clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlotte... White nationalist demonstrators hold their ground as they clash with counter demonstrators in Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va... Counter-protesters tear a Confederate flag during a white nationalist rally, on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, V... Charlottesville resident Elliot Harding lights a candle as he places flowers and a stuffed animal at a makeshift memorial for... A white nationalist demonstrator with a helmet and shield walks into Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 201... An injured man sits on the ground during a white nationalist rally on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. The gro... Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe addresses a news conference concerning the white nationalist rally and violence in Charlottesvi... A protester stands in front of state troopers during a white nationalist rally on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville... A police officer stands in the middle of the street after declaring the protest an unlawful assembly during a white nationali... Rescue personnel help injured people after a car ran into a large group of protesters after an white nationalist rally in Cha... Protesters stands guard in front of the entrance to their gathering during a white nationalist rally, on Saturday Aug. 12, 20... Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe addresses a news conference concerning the white nationalist rally and violence in Charlottesvi... In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 photo, James Alex Fields Jr., second from left, holds a black shield in Charlottesville, Va.,... This photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr., who was charged with second-d... These undated photo provided by the Virginia State Police show Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, left, of Quinton, Va., and Lt.... Authorities work near the scene of a deadly helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017. (Shelby Lu... Authorities embrace while working near the scene of a deadly helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday Aug. 12,... This undated photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates of Quinton, Va. Bates along wit... This undated photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen, of Midlothian, Va. Cullen along with...
(Steve Helber | AP Photo) A counter demonstrator gets a splash of water after being hit by pepper spray at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors. (Steve Helber) | AP Photo) Virginia State Police cordon off an area around the site where a car ran into a group of protesters after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Ryan M. Kelly | The Daily Progress via AP) A vehicle reverses after driving into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them. (Steve Helber | AP Photo) Rescue personnel help an injured woman after a car ran into a large group of protesters after an white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them. (Steve Helber | AP Photo) White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors. (Steve Helber | AP Photo) White nationalist demonstrators use shields as they guard the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Ryan M. Kelly | The Daily Progress via AP)A vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them. (Steve Helber | AP Photo) White nationalist demonstrators walk through town after their rally was declared illegal near Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Ryan M. Kelly | The Daily Progress via AP) People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them. A counter-protester gets milk poured onto his face after getting pepper sprayed during a white nationalist rally on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. The nationalists had gathered to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and others arrived to protest the racism. (Shaban Athuman /Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) State Police in riot gear guard Lee Park after a white nationalist demonstration was declared illegal and the park was cleared in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday after violence erupted at the white nationalist rally. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (AP Photo/Steve Helber) White nationalist demonstrators walk into Lee park surrounded by counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) White nationalist Richard Spencer gives remarks after a white nationalist rally was declared an unlawful assembly on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. The group had gathered to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. (Shaban Athuman /Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Protesters stands in front of state troopers in attempt to block them in during a white nationalist rally on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. The nationalists had gathered to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. (Shaban Athuman /Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) An injured person is taken away by Emergency Medical Services workers after a car ran into pedestrians during a white nationalist rally, Saturday Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) A counter-protester throws a newspaper stand during a white nationalist rally on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. The nationalists had gathered to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. (Shaban Athuman /Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) White nationalist demonstrators use shields as they clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Virginia. At least one person was arrested. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) White nationalist demonstrators hold their ground as they clash with counter demonstrators in Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Virginia. At least one person was arrested. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Counter-protesters tear a Confederate flag during a white nationalist rally, on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. (Shaban Athuman /Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Charlottesville resident Elliot Harding lights a candle as he places flowers and a stuffed animal at a makeshift memorial for the victims after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally earlier in the day in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) A white nationalist demonstrator with a helmet and shield walks into Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Virginia. At least one person was arrested. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) An injured man sits on the ground during a white nationalist rally on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. The group had gathered to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. (Shaban Athuman /Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe addresses a news conference concerning the white nationalist rally and violence in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) A protester stands in front of state troopers during a white nationalist rally on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. The group had gathered to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. (Shaban Athuman /Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) A police officer stands in the middle of the street after declaring the protest an unlawful assembly during a white nationalist rally, on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Rescue personnel help injured people after a car ran into a large group of protesters after an white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Protesters stands guard in front of the entrance to their gathering during a white nationalist rally, on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. The group had gathered to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. (Shaban Athuman /Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe addresses a news conference concerning the white nationalist rally and violence in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 photo, James Alex Fields Jr., second from left, holds a black shield in Charlottesville, Va., where a white supremacist rally took place. Fields was later charged with second-degree murder and other counts after authorities say he plowed a car into a crowd of people protesting the white nationalist rally. (Alan Goffinski AP) This photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr., who was charged with second-degree murder and other counts after authorities say he rammed his car into a crowd of protesters Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va., where a white supremacist rally took place. (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP) These undated photo provided by the Virginia State Police show Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, left, of Quinton, Va., and Lt. H. Jay Cullen, of Midlothian, Va. The two were killed Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, when the helicopter they were piloting crashed while assisting public safety resources during clashes at a nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. (Virginia State Police via AP) Authorities work near the scene of a deadly helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017. (Shelby Lum/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Authorities embrace while working near the scene of a deadly helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017. (Shelby Lum/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) This undated photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates of Quinton, Va. Bates along with Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen were killed Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, when the helicopter they were piloting crashed while assisting public safety resources during clashes at a nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. (Virginia State Police via AP) This undated photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen, of Midlothian, Va. Cullen along with Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates were killed Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, when the helicopter they were piloting crashed while assisting public safety resources during clashes at a nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. (Virginia State Police via AP)