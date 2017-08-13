1 of 12 View Caption

( Courtesy photo | The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints) Uchtdorf and his wife, Harriet, greet youths before t... ( Photo courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints) The Tucson, Arizona, Temple. ( Courtesy photo | The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints) .Uchtdorf helps LDS children place mortar around the ... ( Courtesy photo | The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints) "The temple is such a wonderful sign of light and of ... ( Courtesy photo | The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints) Mormons are ushered in to the new temple. ( Courtesy photo | The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints) Thousands attended a cultural celebration for the com... ( Courtesy photo | The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints) Thousands attended a cultural celebration for the com... ( Courtesy photo | The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints) Thousands attended a cultural celebration for the com... ( Courtesy photo | The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints) Thousands attended a cultural celebration for the com... ( Courtesy photo | The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints) Thousands attended a cultural celebration for the com... ( Courtesy photo | The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints) Thousands attended a cultural celebration for the com... ( Courtesy photo | The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints) Thousands attended a cultural celebration for the com...