Mormons on Sunday dedicated the Tucson, Arizona, Temple, making it the sixth in the state and 157th worldwide.

Weekend events included cultural celebrations, a dedicatory prayer and the traditional cornerstone ceremony led by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to a release from the LDS Church.

“The temple is such a wonderful sign of light and of purpose, which is the purpose, which is heavenly, even the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Uchtdorf said. “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the place to find harmony between heaven and earth.”

More than 423,000 Mormons live in Arizona, according to the LDS Church.

Comments