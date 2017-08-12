While the study’s findings are alarming, a different federal survey, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), has shown that alcohol use disorder rates are lower and falling, rather than rising, since 2002. Grant says she’s not sure what’s behind the discrepancies between the two federal surveys, but it’s difficult to square the declining NSDUH numbers with the rising mortality rates seen in alcohol-driven conditions like cirrhosis and hypertension.