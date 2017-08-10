The announcement from the NCAA came just one day after Youngstown State decided that a football player who served jail time for a rape committed while he was in high school will not be allowed to play in games this season. Ma’Lik Richmond , who served about 10 months in a juvenile lockup after being convicted with another Steubenville High School football player of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2012, walked on at Youngstown State earlier this year. He will be allowed to practice and participate in other team activities.