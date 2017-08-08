“It’s in this moment of ongoing persecution, political division and global conflict that we have also witnessed efforts to divide Catholics and evangelicals. We think it would be of great benefit to sit together and to discuss these things. Then, when we disagree we can do it within the context of friendship,” Moore wrote. “Though, I’m sure we will find once again that we agree far more than we disagree, and we can work together with diligence on those areas of agreement.”