Ivan Hinton, right, gives his partner Chris Teoh a kiss after taking their wedding vows during a ceremony at Old Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013. Dozens of same-sex couples from all around the country are taking advantage of the Australia Capital Territory's new law allowing same-sex marriages. But the unions may be short lived if the High Court on Dec. 12, 2013 rules in favor of a Commonwealth government challenge to overrule the states law. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith)