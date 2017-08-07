All parents want our children to feel like they belong. If someone had asked me about this before my pregnancy, I would’ve said that the feeling of belonging is something that starts at home, with the influence of family. That’s how I got through seven years as a single parent: by putting my daughter first. Sure, the argument can be made that children are more than just a product of their immediate environment, but the foundation starts at home. My responsibility to craft a strong foundation feels greater this time around, and that has shown me how much the societal environment affects our decision-making and thought process. But it doesn’t change how I will parent my son.