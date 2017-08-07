FILE - In this April 15, 2014 file photo, a bone fragment is prepared for DNA testing at a lab in the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in New York where forensic scientists are still trying to match the bone with DNA from those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, and have never been identified. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 the medical examiner's offices announced that the remains of a man killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 were identified nearly 16 years after the terror attacks. The agency withheld the man's name, citing a request from his family. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)