This undated photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections in July 2017 shows Kempis Songster. He was a 15-year-old runaway when he joined another teen in the 1987 Philadelphia drug house stabbing of 17-year-old Anjo Pryce, a fellow gang member. At trial, Songster turned down a prosecutor's offer that would have likely seen him do eight to 10 years in prison. "I think they were the youngest guys I ever prosecuted for murder. You walk in there and see that they're children and you say, 'Wait a minute,'" says Jack McMahon, who offered the long-ago plea deal and chalks up Songster's refusal to youthful bravado. Now a defense attorney, McMahon had offered to testify for him. (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP)