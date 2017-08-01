FILE- This is a Thursday, Sept. 27, 2012 file photo of British author J.K. Rowling as she poses for the photographers during photo call to unveil her new book, entitled: 'The Casual Vacancy', at the Southbank Centre in London. J.K. Rowling has apologized, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, for tweets alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)