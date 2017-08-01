Resentenced or Released: At least two have been resentenced despite a debate over whether its juvenile lifers fall under the Supreme Court rulings. In the capital murder cases, attorneys say the inmates are entitled to new sentences because state law gives judges just one option in sentencing: life without parole. But the state Supreme Court denied one inmate's appeal, saying his sentence wasn't mandatory because judges can give inmates less than life by suspending all or part of a sentence. That inmate has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Meantime, some juvenile lifers are getting a different outcome in federal courts in Virginia. After a federal judge ordered a new sentence for a man who was 17 when convicted of capital murder, he was resentenced in May and should serve three to four more years. Another man convicted of capital murder as a teen was recently resentenced to 99 years. A federal judge in Norfolk also recently ruled that convicted sniper Lee Malvo is entitled to new sentencing hearings. Virginia's attorney general is appealing that.