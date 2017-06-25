Kirby: Would I denounce my faith to save my neck? You bet, in a heartbeat

This no doubt shocks many hard-core Christians. Clearly I don't have a durable faith. A willingness to denounce the Lord for the sake of my paltry life makes me sound craven and shallow.

I think it makes me sound smart. My first responsibility in life isn't to get myself killed over some pointless theological gripe. It's to stick around as long as possible to take care of my family.

Truthfully, I'd do the same if the lives of people I love were at risk. I might even do it for you if I was feeling particularly generous.

Oppressor • "Deny your Christ or we chop off [your name here]'s head right now."

Me • "OK, I deny Jesus. I also deny President Monson as a prophet. I forsake the apostles, my stake president, Pioneer Sixth Ward Bishop Ed Watson, my home teachers, and high priest group leader. I renounce the ward chorister and the Primary…"

Oppressor • "Enough! We get the point. Stop."

Me • "Fine. But now let [your name] go."

Regardless of how this works for you, it makes sense to me. I don't want to become a martyr and then face Jesus with a hole in my head and a lame excuse for being there.

The Lord • "You idiot! Did you even read the New Testament? I let Peter deny me three times and get away with it. Hell, I even promoted him."

Me • "Yeah, sorry. I don't know what I was thinking."

Besides, I'd deny my faith only as long as it kept me from being killed. As soon as the threat was gone, I'd go right back to what I really believed.

I'd be a liar then, but at least I'd have a chance to repent of it. Or not. Frankly, I got bigger sins to fry than having a lie extorted from me.

But what, you might say, about other believers I caused to waver in their faith because of the public denouncement of my own? Well, I suppose they'd be the ones with the shallow faith then. They wobbled and didn't even have a gun to their heads.

All of this should dispel the notion that intentionally becoming a martyr is something to be admired, that you have to draw some nonsensical line in the sand to be worthy of salvation.

You want to sacrifice your life to something? Give it to the people around you. At least then it won't be wasted.

