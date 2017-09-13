Utahns continue to die by suicide at an alarming pace, state education and health officials said Tuesday in a joint effort to highlight the trend.
The Utah Department of Health has now confirmed 425 suicides so far in 2017, putting the state roughly on pace to meet or surpass last year’s preliminary one-year record of 638 suicide deaths.
The numbers are still shifting for 2016 and 2017, as the state Medical Examiner continues to investigate causes of death for hundreds of pending cases. Some 82 cases remain inconclusive for 2016, and 338 for this year. But it is known the trend cannot be explained by Utah’s population growth alone:
From 1999 to 2015, the suicide rate per 100,000 people grew from 15.8 to 24.5, or by more than 50 percent. Meanwhile, the national suicide rate rose by 24 percent between 1999 and 2014, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.
In a combined appearance, some of Utah’s top state health, human-services and education officials delivered the new data in person to media outlets Tuesday, part of a wider state effort to battle the trend.
Officials also offered recommendations on how to report on suicides to avoid creating additional trauma or suicide copycats.
Utah has the fifth-highest suicide rate in the nation. All the top states are largely rural and in the West; Wyoming has the highest rate of 28 suicides per 1,000 people, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.
Elizabeth Brutsch, Health Department epidemiologist, said Tuesday there remains a lot ”we just don’t know” about what’s driving the suicide rate higher in Utah and some of its neighbors, including New Mexico and Colorado, which are also in the top-five.
Utah Health Department spokeswoman Jenny Johnson said suicide-prevention programs need more funding in Utah — considering suicide is the eighth-leading cause of death in Utah overall, and the leading cause of death for ages 10 to 17.
Brutsch said efforts are also underway to learn more about the factors contributing to individual suicide cases in Utah.
All the states with high suicide rates, including Utah, also have higher than average rates of gun ownership, Brutsch noted, and more than half of of Utah suicides are committed using a firearm.
Research at the University of Utah has linked high altitude to depression and suicide tendencies, at least in laboratory rats. And there is also some evidence a stoic ”cowboy” mentality in some rural and urban communities — leading those struggling with personal issues not to seek help — may also play a role, Brutsch said.
Health, education and other experts are attacking the problem on several fronts, said Johnson. Officials continue to push mental health first aid and suicide intervention training sessions, held around the state and designed to teach skills for talking to those who are suicidal.
Another big focus, Johnson said, has been raising awareness on firearms, encouraging friends and family to remove access to guns when someone is facing a mental crisis.
Officials are paying close attention to teenage suicide numbers. The state Board of Education has hired an education specialist to work on suicide issues, and has recently introducing a smartphone application called SafeUT, meant to connect youths to professional help.
More than 415 anonymous tips have come in through the app each month this year, according to Rep. Steven Eliason, R-Sandy, who has sponsored several suicide-related bills in the Utah Legislature.