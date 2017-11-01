Arches National Park on Wednesday unveiled its proposal for a reservation system that it hopes will reduce the crush of visitors, but may irritate some who are unable to plan ahead.

Park officials emphasized the point of the plan is not to limit visitor numbers, but to spread visitation out during the course of the day and of the year. The plan would limit park entries during certain three-hour windows between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. over the March-through-October high season.

“We would get more visitors in and they would have a better experience where they didn‘t have to fight to drive in and fight to find a place to park,” said park Superintendent Kate Cannon, who believe her proposal will enable Arches to handle 40 percent more visitors than the 1.6 million it received in 2016.

Such a “timed entry” system will not sit well with many who prefer being free to visit the park when they choose.

In September, after Zion National Park floated a similar idea, Rep. Rob Bishop and Chris Stewart sent Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke a letter, expressing their concerns and requesting a meeting with senior staff.

In recent years, however, the park has doubled the amount of parking at Devil’s Garden, Wolfe Ranch and other popular destinations and explored a shuttle system, but none of it has shown much promise for fixing the episodic congestion crisis that gets worse each year, according to Cannon.

“Reservations aren’t an idea that we love. It’s the only thing we really think is going to work at Arches,” she said. Something has to change if the park wants to fulfill it’s mission of accommodating the public and protecting park resources. On busy weekends, lines of cars back onto Highway 191 at the entryway north of Moab.

“When they get in the park, they breathe a sigh of relief, but when they get to where they want to go they can’t find a place to park. They circle, they circle. They go to the next place, they circle,” Cannon said. “We want people to come in and enjoy the place but we need to change the way we manage traffic.”

Her proposed plan would allow 2,006 vehicles over the course of the 11-hour reservation window. That number was set so that at any one time there would be 729 vehicles in the park, or 85 percent of its 857 parking spaces.