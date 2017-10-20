Karry Rathje, a spokeswoman for the district, said Friday it has already begun to raise impact fees and water rates to pay for new water projects, including the Lake Powell Pipeline. The district’s board approved the first $1,000 impact-fee hike in September 2017, she said. Water rates, meanwhile, have increased by 10 cents in both July 2016 and July 2017. Those rates will continue to inch up in ten-cent intervals each year until the rate hits $3 per 1,000 gallons, Rathje said. The district currently charges $1.04 per 1,000 gallons.