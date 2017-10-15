(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Taylor Birthisel, lab & field manager for paleontology at the Natural Histor... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Taylor Birthisel, lab & field manager for paleontology at the Natural Histor... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) BLM Paleontologist Alan Titus, center, speaks with Taylor Birthisel, left as... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) BLM Paleontologist Alan Titus smiles as he plays Jeanette Bonnell's mandolin... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) One of the plaster-encased bundles of fossilized Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Taylor Birthisel, left, and Alan Titus, right work to unload one of the plas... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) BLM paleontologist Alan Titus, left, and volunteer paleontologist Jeanette B... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Taylor Birthisel, left, Alan Titus, center, and Jeanette Bonnell, right righ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) BLM paleontologist Alan Titus, left, and volunteer paleontologist Jeanette B... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Paleontologists Alan Titus, left and Taylor Birthisel, center, laugh as they... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Paleontologist Alan Titus, left, listens as Taylor Birthisel, talks about th... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Paleontologist Taylor Birthisel, left, and Jeanette Bonnell work to unhook t... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Paleontologists Alan Titus, left and Taylor Birthisel, as the helicopter car... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Paleontologist Taylor Birthisel, loses his hat as the helicopter carrying on... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) A fossil of a conifer from the early cretaceous period can be seen in the ce... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Paleontologist Alan Titus points out a fossil of a plant from the early cre... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) A group including Jeanette Bonnell, left, Taylor Birthisel, center, and Alan... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Paleontologist Alan Titus makes a photo of one of the bundles of a fossilize... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Paleontologist Alan Titus pats the plaster casing as he spends some personal... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) The dirt road that led to the area near Tropic, Utah, where a nearly complet...
(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Taylor Birthisel, lab & field manager for paleontology at the Natural History Museum of Utah reaches to control the plaster-encased skull of a Tyrannosaurus Rex found near Tropic, Utah, Sunday, October 15, 2017. The collected pieces of the animals' skeleton were airlifted to this site from the site where the skeleton was found. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Taylor Birthisel, lab & field manager for paleontology at the Natural History Museum of Utah, points out the Tyranosaurus-Rex skull and how it rested in relation to the rest of the animal's skeleton on field sketches. Later Birthisel helped transport the collected skeleton of a T-Rex from near Tropic, Utah, Sunday, October 15, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) BLM Paleontologist Alan Titus, center, speaks with Taylor Birthisel, left as they discuss the transport the collected skeleton of a T-Rex from near Tropic, Utah, Sunday, October 15, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) BLM Paleontologist Alan Titus smiles as he plays Jeanette Bonnell's mandolin prior to the transport of the skeleton of a T-Rex from near Tropic, Utah, Sunday, October 15, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) One of the plaster-encased bundles of fossilized Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton found near Tropic, Utah, makes it's way to the transport site, Sunday, October 15, 2017. The collected pieces of the animals' skeleton were airlifted to this site from the site where the skeleton was found in 2015 by paleontologist Alan Titus. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Taylor Birthisel, left, and Alan Titus, right work to unload one of the plaster-encased bundles of the fossilized Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton found near Tropic, Utah, Sunday, October 15, 2017. The collected pieces of the animals' skeleton were airlifted to this site from the site where the skeleton was found in 2015 by Titus. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) BLM paleontologist Alan Titus, left, and volunteer paleontologist Jeanette Bonnell carry one of the heavier plaster-encased bundles of the fossilized Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton found near Tropic, Utah, Sunday, October 15, 2017. The collected pieces of the animals' skeleton were airlifted to this site from the site where the skeleton was found in 2015 by Titus. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Taylor Birthisel, left, Alan Titus, center, and Jeanette Bonnell, right right work to move some of the plaster-encased bundles of the fossilized Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton found near Tropic, Utah, Sunday, October 15, 2017. The collected pieces of the animals' skeleton were airlifted to this site from the site where the skeleton was found in 2015 by Titus. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) BLM paleontologist Alan Titus, left, and volunteer paleontologist Jeanette Bonnell carry one of the heavier plaster-encased bundles of the fossilized Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton found near Tropic, Utah, Sunday, October 15, 2017. The collected pieces of the animals' skeleton were airlifted to this site from the site where the skeleton was found in 2015 by Titus. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Paleontologists Alan Titus, left and Taylor Birthisel, center, laugh as they work to position one of the plaster-encased bundles of the fossilized Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton found near Tropic, Utah, Sunday, October 15, 2017. The collected pieces of the animals' skeleton were airlifted to this site from the site where the skeleton was found in 2015 by Titus. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Paleontologist Alan Titus, left, listens as Taylor Birthisel, talks about the Tyrannosaurus Rex skull that is encased in this plaster-encased bundle after it was airlifted into the back of this truck near Tropic, Utah, Sunday, October 15, 2017. The collected pieces of the animals' skeleton were airlifted to this site from the area where the skeleton was found in 2015 by Titus. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Paleontologist Taylor Birthisel, left, and Jeanette Bonnell work to unhook the last of the loads airlifted from the site where BLM paleontologist Alan Titus discovered a nearly complete Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton near Tropic, Utah, Sunday, October 15, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Paleontologists Alan Titus, left and Taylor Birthisel, as the helicopter carrying a load of fossilized Tyrannosaurus Rex bones nears the transport site near Tropic, Utah, Sunday, October 15, 2017. The collected pieces of the animals' skeleton were airlifted to this site from the area where the skeleton was found in 2015 by Titus. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Paleontologist Taylor Birthisel, loses his hat as the helicopter carrying one of the loads of fossilized Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton found near Tropic, Utah, comes in to be unloaded, Sunday, October 15, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) A fossil of a conifer from the early cretaceous period can be seen in the center of a piece of rock that also encases a bone from the Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton he found near Tropic, Utah, Sunday, October 15, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Paleontologist Alan Titus points out a fossil of a plant from the early cretaceous period that sits on a rock that also encases a piece of bone from the Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton he found near Tropic, Utah, Sunday, October 15, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) A group including Jeanette Bonnell, left, Taylor Birthisel, center, and Alan Titus, second from right, work to reposition one of the palster-encased pieces of the Tyrannosaurus Rex found near Tropic, Utah, Sunday, October 15, 2017. The collected pieces of the animals' skeleton were airlifted to this site from the site where Titus found it in 2015. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Paleontologist Alan Titus makes a photo of one of the bundles of a fossilized Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton as it is being loaded near Tropic, Utah, Sunday, October 15, 2017. The collected pieces of the animals' skeleton were airlifted to this site from the site where the skeleton was found in 2015 by Titus. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Paleontologist Alan Titus pats the plaster casing as he spends some personal time with the bundle that encases a fossilized Tyrannosaurus Rex skull after it was placed in the truck, Sunday, October 15, 2017. He has been waiting for this moment since 2015 when he discovered the nearly complete skeleton at a site near Tropic, Utah. The collected pieces of the animal's skeleton were airlifted and will be later transported to the NaturalHistory Museum in Salt Lake City. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) The dirt road that led to the area near Tropic, Utah, where a nearly complete Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton was airlifted out, and will be transported via this road to the Natural History Museum in Salt Lake City, Sunday, October 15, 2017.