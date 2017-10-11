In addition to the increased production of natural gas and crude oil, renewable energy sources are a growing segment of U.S. energy production. From 2013 to 2016, more than half of new electricity-generating capacity came from renewable sources such as wind, solar and hydroelectric. In 2016, renewables made up 63 percent of the new capacity additions. Over the past several years, the cost of renewable energy technology has declined, while its production capacity has increased, paving the way for expanded use of renewable sources in electricity generation