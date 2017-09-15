1 of 4 View Caption

(Courtesy Wasatch County Health Department) The Wasatch County Health Department posted signs near the Dock of the Bay restau... (Courtesy Wasatch County Health Department) The Wasatch County Health Department posted signs near the Dock of the Bay restau... (Courtesy Wasatch County Health Department) The Wasatch County Health Department posted signs near the Dock of the Bay restau... (Courtesy Wasatch County Health Department) The Wasatch County Health Department posted signs near the Dock of the Bay restau...