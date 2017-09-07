Residents of western Moab were able to drink water from their taps Wednesday for the first time in nearly a week after tests confirmed that harmful chemicals from a nearby spill had not entered the drinking water system.
Moab had warned residents in the area of 500 West and north of Bartlett Avenue to use only bottled water for cooking and drinking last week. An RV owned by a construction company had spilled winterizing chemicals and waste water near an open fire hydrant, leading to concerns that the drinking water in that area could contain harmful chemicals.
Subsequent tests showed that the water was free of chemical and microbial contaminants, said Bradon Bradford, a public information officer for the Southeast Utah Health Department.
“I think we responded properly, but, based on all the tests we did, it doesn‘t appear that there was ever any contamination,” he said. “We‘re glad to know that there was never any danger in the end.”
Bradford said the health department has not determined whether the spill was an accident or whether the waste water and chemicals were released on purpose. The RV in question has since been removed from the site, Bradford said.