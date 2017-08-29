“In the inland West, cutthroat are the only native trout. We love to see our native fish and we don’t want them pushed out by non-native sport fish,” said Jordan Nielson, a Utah-based project manager for the conservation group. “It helps to preclude listing under [the Endangered Species Act]. We don’t want to see any fish end up on the list. The more miles we make sure we have for native trout, the better.“