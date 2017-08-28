Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune Kevin Ray, risk management coordinator for Canyon School District takes early morning water sample from one of hallway drinking fountains at Edgemont Elementary School early in the morning Wed. March 30 before students arrive. For an unknown reason at the time there was a cloud or steam as the water first came out of the fountain. The most common cause of lead poisoning is old corroded pipes that are basically rusting metals into the water. Lead pipes are now banned in the US, but at least 58 percent of Utah's schools were built before that law went into effect. In 1988, congress passed a law charging schools with identifying and rectifying lead contamination and pipe corrosion, but according to the EPA this law is essential impossible to enforce and is not widely implemented.