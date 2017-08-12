1 of 6 View Caption

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) University of Utah professor Brenda Bowen examines a salt samples she does research on... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ciaran Harman, asst. professor at John's Hopkins University, examines a sample of salt... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Left to right - University of Utah graduate students Emily Kam, Hannah Stimson, exam... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) University of Utah graduate student Jeremiah Bernau cuts a sample of salt crust along w... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) University of Utah graduate student Jeremiah Bernau, and students, Emily Kam, Hannah St... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) University of Utah graduate student Jeremiah Bernau, and students, Emily Kam, Hannah St...