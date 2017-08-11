A group of solar advocates and other parties opposed to Rocky Mountain Power’s request to change electric rates for rooftop solar owners are seeking to delay regulatory hearings on the controversial issue.
In a motion filed late Thursday, industry and clean air advocates as well as state and local government representatives asked the state Public Service Commission for a 30-day delay, just as the public hearings were set to resume Monday.
But, as of Friday morning, the three PSC commissioners said they could not delay the hearings on such short notice unless all parties to the case agreed to the delay.
Rocky Mountain Power added its name to the motion for a delay mid Friday.
In their motion, solar advocates said all sides are currently part of confidential negotiations toward a settlement and need more time to continue those talks. Advocates cited “significant progress that has occurred in settlement discussions recently,” according to documents.
More time,“will facilitate a negotiated resolution of the proceeding” the motion says.
Michele Beck, director of the Utah Office of Consumer Services, said Friday some participants in the talks disagree about how much time was needed to reach a settlement. The Office of Consumer Services was one of the parties that filed Thursday’s motion for a delay.
In an earlier motion, Rocky Mountain Power asked the commission “to set a two-day hearing on August 28-29, for the purpose of potentially ratifying any settlement stipulation reached by the parties.”
Should the parties fail to come to an agreement, the utility said in the previous motion, that development could also be reported during those hearings.
Rocky Mountain Power first proposed in November a new three-part rate structure for net metering customers in Utah. Among other effects, the proposal has the potential to significant increase some customer’s electric bills, and those in the solar industry say its adoption could slow the growing pace of solar installations in Utah.
The utility argues the new rate structure more accurately represents its actual costs stemming from the expansion of rooftop solar, and that the rate overhaul would keep electrical rates lower for other customers.
The Public Service Commission is in the process of gathering information for and against the proposal, having held the first in a series of hearings on the matter on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, solar advocates, state agencies and officials from the electrical utility have been involved in settlement negotiations, aimed at developing an alternative proposal with the potential to scrap Rocky Mountain Power’s current net-metering plan altogether and replace it with a system intended to be more fair to all involved..
The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.