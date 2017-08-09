In a Monday, Aug. 10, 2015 photo, environmental restoration employees work at a temporary water treatment holding facility at... Pete McKay, San Juan County commissioner in Colorado, looks at the site, Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, where the Gold King Mine brea... People kayak in the Animas River near Durango, Colo., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, in water colored from a mine waste spill. The U... Dan Bender, with the La Plata County Sheriff's Office, takes a water sample from the Animas River near Durango, Colo., Thursd... As the Animas River begins to recede it reveals a sludge left behind just north of Durango Colo., on Friday, Aug. 7, 2015, fr... Water flows through one in a series of retention ponds built to contain and filter out heavy metals and chemicals from the Go... The Cement Creek flows down a valley a few miles downstream from the Gold King mine, where a wastewater accident several days... Water flows down from the Gold King mine, where several days earlier an accident led to the release of heavy metals and chemi... Water flows through a series of retention ponds built to contain and filter out heavy metals and chemicals from the Gold King... Water flows through one in a series of retention ponds built to contain and filter out heavy metals and chemicals from the Go... Water flows through a series of retention ponds built to contain and filter out heavy metals and chemicals from the Gold King... Water flows through a series of retention ponds built to contain and filter out heavy metals and chemicals from the Gold King... FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2015, file photo, water flows through a series of sediment retention ponds built to reduce heavy meta... Kim Cofman and her daughters Acacia, 12, left, and Cayenne, 14, try to stir up sludge from the Gold King Mine that covers the... Water flows through a series of sediment retention ponds built to reduce heavy metal and chemical contaminants from the Gold ... Ducks wade in the Animas River as orange sludge from a mine spill upstream flows past Berg Park in Farmington, N.M., Saturday... Travis Sells, of Farmington, N.M., looks at the orange sludge from a mine spill upstream flowing past Berg Park in Farmington... Onlookers view the Animas River from a bridge as orange sludge from a mine spill upstream flows past Berg Park in Farmington,... In this Aug. 12, 2015 photo, an Environmental Protection Agency contractor works on the cleanup in the aftermath of the blowo... A warning sign from the city is displayed in front of the Animas River as orange sludge from a mine spill upstream flows past... The Animas River is still flowing with toxic waste from the Gold King Mine on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, as seen from the 32nd S... This Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015 photo shows the site of the blowout at the Gold King mine which triggered a major spill of toxic... A toxic sludge flows down the Animas River through Durango Colo, on Friday, Aug. 7, 2015, after the Gold King Mine north of S... FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2015 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency contractors use heavy machinery to repair damage at ... FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2015 file photo, an Environmental Protection Agency contractor keeps a bag of lime on hand to correct... Water flows down Cement Creek just below the site of the blowout at the Gold King mine which triggered a major spill of toxic... Wastewater flows down a trough, right, from the site of the blowout at the Gold King mine which triggered a major spill of to... Hydrologic Technician Ryan Parker gathers water samples from the San Juan River, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015, in Montezuma Creek, ... Ben Brown, with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, filters a water sample from the San Juan River, Tuesday, Aug. 1... Hydrologic Technician Ryan Parker gathers water samples from the San Juan River, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015, in Montezuma Creek, ... Hydrologic Technician Ryan Parker carries a water sample from the San Juan River, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015, in Montezuma Creek,... Navajo Nation Council Delegate Davis Filfred walks along the San Juan River, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015, in Montezuma Creek, Utah... Wastewater flows from a trough and down a steep ravine at the site of the blowout at the Gold King mine which triggered a maj... Ben Brown, with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, left, collects a water sample from the San Juan River from hydr... Ben Brown, with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, takes a pH level reading from a probe in the San Juan River, Tu...
In a Monday, Aug. 10, 2015 photo, environmental restoration employees work at a temporary water treatment holding facility at the Gold King Mine north of Silverton, Colo. Local officials in towns downstream from where millions of gallons of mine waste spilled into the San Juan River are demanding answers about possible long-term threats to the water supply. The 3 million gallons of mine waste included high concentrations of arsenic, lead and other heavy metals. Workers with the EPA accidentally unleashed the spill Wednesday as they inspected the abandoned mine site. (Jon Austria/The Daily Times via AP) Pete McKay, San Juan County commissioner in Colorado, looks at the site, Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, where the Gold King Mine breach occurred, north of Silverton, Colo. Local officials in towns downstream from where millions of gallons of mine waste spilled into the San Juan River are demanding answers about possible long-term threats to the water supply. The 3 million gallons of mine waste included high concentrations of arsenic, lead and other heavy metals. Workers with the EPA accidentally unleashed the spill Wednesday as they inspected the abandoned mine site. (Jon Austria/The Daily Times via AP) People kayak in the Animas River near Durango, Colo., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, in water colored from a mine waste spill. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said that a cleanup team was working with heavy equipment Wednesday to secure an entrance to the Gold King Mine. Workers instead released an estimated 1 million gallons of mine waste into Cement Creek, which flows into the Animas River. (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT Dan Bender, with the La Plata County Sheriff's Office, takes a water sample from the Animas River near Durango, Colo., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said that a cleanup team was working with heavy equipment Wednesday to secure an entrance to the Gold King Mine. Workers instead released an estimated 1 million gallons of mine waste into Cement Creek, which flows into the Animas River. (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT As the Animas River begins to recede it reveals a sludge left behind just north of Durango Colo., on Friday, Aug. 7, 2015, from the Gold King Mine spillage that happened on Wednesday north of Silverton Colo. Federal environmental officials say it's too early to know whether heavy metals that spilled into a river from a Colorado mine pose a health risk. The massive mine waste spill in southwestern Colorado contributed to water quality problems for up to nine months, the Environmental Protection Agency said Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Contamination from the August 2015 spill at the Gold King Mine may also have caused pollution problems last year when annual spring snowmelt swelled rivers. It will take years, if not decades, and many millions of dollars to clean up and manage the toxic wastewater from a this Colorado mine that unleashed a 100-mile-long torrent of heavy metals, affecting the livelihoods of residents in three states, according to some experts. Hydrologic Technician Ryan Parker gathers water samples from the San Juan River, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015, in Montezuma Creek, Utah. A spill containing lead and arsenic from the abandoned Gold King Mine in Silverton, Colo., leaked into the Animas River, which flows into the San Juan River in southern Utah, on Aug. 5. The spill was caused by a mining and safety team working for the EPA. 