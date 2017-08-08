FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2015 file photo, Dan Bender, with the La Plata County Sheriff's Office, takes a water sample from the Animas River near Durango, Colo. after the accidental release of an estimated 3 million gallons of waste from the Gold King Mine by a crew led by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA said Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 that it won’t pay claims totaling more than $1.2 billion for economic damages from the spill, saying the law prohibits it. (Jerry McBride /The Durango Herald via AP, File)