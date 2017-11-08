Voters in the Canyons and Granite school districts were embracing multimillion-dollar bond proposals in unofficial early returns Tuesday night.

The $238 million Granite plan was passing with 55 percent of the tally, while the $283 million Canyons bid was capturing 56 percent of the vote.

Four other school districts — Ogden, Weber, Morgan and South Summit — also put bond plans before voters.

Approval of Granite’s bond would boost property taxes by about $15 a month on a $259,000 home. The money would rebuild and extensively update several aging schools in the more than 66,000-pupil district. Major projects would include new Cyprus and Skyline high schools and 14 other rebuilds, along with upgrades to seismic safety and security throughout the district.

Unlike Granite, property taxes would not increase under Canyons’ bond. The funding would rebuild Brighton High School, Hillcrest High School and Union Middle School and add a new elementary school in west Draper.

If the bond fails, however, property taxes would fall by $118 a year on a $373,000 home.

Morgan and South Summit districts are asking voters to approve a property tax increase to subsidize bond projects. Both districts have experienced unprecedented growth in the past few years and would build new schools to accommodate the influx of new students.

Taxes would not go up even if Ogden and Weber school districts get the green light on their respective $106.5 million and $97 million bonds. Ogden hopes to rebuild several aging elementary schools, along with other projects. Weber would erect two new elementary schools to relieve overcrowding and add classrooms to Fremont High.

Bonds function similar to a mortgage, school districts borrow money to fund the construction for rebuilds or renovations and pay the funds back over the course of several years. State law prohibits the use of bond funds for salaries or other ongoing expenses.



School officials said low interest rates made seeking bond approval more enticing this year. Many argued that waiting even a few years would result in large increases in construction costs.