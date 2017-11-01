A brief scene in the 1999 film “Oklahoma!” is generating complaints against the Nebo School District after the movie was shown to students at Payson Jr. High in September.



In the film — a taped version of the Rogers and Hammerstein stage musical starring Hugh Jackman — a character is shown looking at a collection of erotic images while the camera zooms in over his shoulder.



“She‘s plum, stark naked as a jaybird,” Jackman’s character remarks before the camera zooms out and the scene continues.



The movie was shown to students in violation of Nebo School District’s media policy, according to spokeswoman Lana Hiskey. Films shown in their entirety must be approved by a school’s principal, Hiskey said, and reviewed by the teacher.



“None of those things happened,” Hiskey said.



Between 100 and 150 students watched the movie on Sept. 28 and 29, Hiskey said. Those class periods were overseen by a substitute.



An email was sent to the parents of each participating student on Oct. 11 from Payson Jr. High drama teacher Carol Gregory and principal Carl Swenson.



“This movie was not previewed or approved and some inappropriate material was viewed by the students,” the email stated. “As parents, you may want to visit with your student about this.”

Hiskey said the parents of one student raised the incident with the district. Administrators have reviewed the media policy with the teacher, she said, and phone calls were made to any parent whose email addresses resulted in sending errors.

Information about the movie showing appeared on several Payson- and Utah education-related Facebook groups this week, criticizing the district’s response and urging community members to attend next week’s school board meeting.



The Facebook posts appeared to originate from Kathryn Foster Bolton, who could not be reached for comment.

TO ALL CITIZENS IN THE NEBO SCHOOL DISTRICT BOUNDARIES: On September 27, 28, and 29, a pornographic movie was shown in a... Posted by Kathryn Foster Bolton on Monday, October 30, 2017