An investigation is underway into a video showing a group of Weber High School students chanting racial slurs and vulgarities that circulated on social media Monday night, according to Weber School District spokesman Lane Findlay.
Findlay said the girls in the video are juniors and seniors at Weber High, and three of them participate on the school’s cheerleading team.
The video appears to have been filmed inside a vehicle, and there’s no indication the girls were on campus or participating in a campus activity.
But Findlay said the video has caused a disruption at school, and that cheerleaders are held to a higher standard of conduct as part of their eligibility for extracurricular activities.
“Right now the focus is on the investigation and trying to answer all the questions that have come up,” Findlay said.
The video roughly 10-second video was shared widely on social media platforms. In it, the five girls are heard taking turns saying “F--- n------” and laughing into the camera.
Findlay said it appears the girls may have been saying “serggin cuff” — that phrase was posted as a caption for the video on Instagram — and then edited the video to play backwards, producing the offensive language.
Findlay said it is not yet known whether the video was posted by one of the participating students, or when and where the video was recorded.
He said the potential consequences range from simple counseling to removal from the cheerleading team and expulsion from school.
“All of those things would be on the table,” Findlay said. “Obviously they knew what they were doing. It‘s just completely inappropriate.”