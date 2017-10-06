About 1-in-3 women and 1-in-5 men attending Utah Valley University have experienced sexual misconduct since enrolling at the Orem school, according to a campus survey released Friday afternoon.
A majority of students who responded — 72.2 percent — said the issue of sexual misconduct was either “not at all” or “a little” problematic at UVU. But female respondents were at least twice as likely to have encountered written and verbal harassment, sexual gestures, behavior that made them feel fear and unwanted physical contact than their male peers.
“Verbal misconduct is the most common type of sexual misconduct reported,” a summary of the survey results stated. “Females disproportionately experience sexual misconduct of all types on and off campus.”
The survey was intended to collect information on the campus environment from the perspective of students, according to UVU’s report. Sexual misconduct was defined as “verbal, nonverbal or physical contact of a sexual nature, unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, sexual assault, rape, sexual battery [or] sexual coercion.”
A pool of 6,000 students was randomly selected for the survey, with a response rate of 10.5 percent, or about 630 students. The university report states that the survey results have a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.
Percentage of students who experienced any kind of sexual misconduct on campus
Male students: 10.2 percent
Female students: 21 percent
Percentage of student who experienced any kind of sexual misconduct off campus
Male students: 14.7 percent
Female students: 31.9 percent
UVU’s survey follows a similar report released last month by the University of Utah, in which 1-in-10 female U. students reported experienced unwanted sexual contact during their time at the school.
Both surveys found that a high percentage of students declined to report misconduct to university representatives.
The U. survey found that most respondents are unaware of the procedures for filing a report with the school, while 57 percent of male respondents and 43 percent of female respondents said they did not perceive their experience to be serious enough to warrant a report.
The second most prevalent response for both male and female UVU students was that they did not believe anything would be done if the misconduct was reported.
Notably, among the women who participated in the survey, zero percent responded that they had reported their experience with sexual misconduct to UVU’s Title IX office, which is responsible for coordinating sexual assault investigations and oversees the school’s compliance with federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in higher education.
