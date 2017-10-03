Logan-born Kip Thorne has won a share of the Nobel Prize in physics for his role in the historic detection of gravitational waves, which gave scientists something like an ear to deeper, darker reaches of known existence.
An announcement was made early Tuesday morning at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences that Thorne will share the prize with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Rainer Weiss and Caltech’s Barry Barish.
Thorne, 77, is regarded as one of three co-founders of LIGO (short for Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory), which in September 2015 recorded the gravitational wake of two black holes that collided 1.3 billion light years from Earth.
It was a final test of Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity, validation of a wholly new way to observe the universe. And for Thorne, it was the culmination of a life’s work that began with him, at 8, trying to plot the relative size and distances of the planets in rural Logan.
Thorne has long been a theoretical physics rock star, if a tier below friends Carl Sagan and Stephen Hawking in renown.
He famously beat Hawking in a wager about the existence of black holes, earning a year’s subscription to Penthouse — a playful joke on his Mormon roots.
He later reportedly suggested that Sagan use wormholes as a sort of cosmic shortcut in “Contact,” and he was an adviser and executive producer for Christopher Nolan’s 2014 epic “Interstellar.”
But Thorne told The Salt Lake Tribune after last February’s announcement that LIGO was his crowning achievement: “I devoted most of my career to making this happen.”
Granite High graduate Vern Sandberg is lead scientist at one of LIGO’s two observatories — his in Hanford, Wash., the other in Livingston, La. — where the tell-tale “chirp” of the faraway cataclysm was recorded in September 2015.
He first heard Thorne speak at a University of Utah physics seminar in the late 1960s and studied under him as a graduate student at Caltech.
Thorne is “the hardest-working individual I’ve ever met,” Sandberg said in advance of last year’s Nobel Prize announcement, when the LIGO founders were thought to be shoo-ins. “He’s also an extremely decent human being,” he said.
Former University of Utah physics professor Richard Price — once Thorne’s graduate assistant — said Thorne is as notable for his selflessness as his theory.
When they collaborated on Price’s first published paper, Thorne insisted that Price’s name be first, “even though my only contribution was to inject a few errors.”
On LIGO, Price said, “there were lots of personality clashes, and it was Kip, I think, who kept it together. Kip could get along with anyone. Maybe we could ascribe some of that to his Utah upbringing.”
Thorne was the oldest of five children born to Alison and D. Wynne Thorne — the former the first woman to earn a Ph.D. in economics at Iowa State, the latter Utah State’s first vice president for research.
At age 8, Kip was fascinated by an astronomy lecture that Alison had taken him to, they resolved to make a scale model of the solar system.
First, Alison Thorne wrote in her memoir, “Leave the Dishes in the Sink,” they had used a long strip of shelf paper pinned up along a kitchen wall. They could replicate the scale of the planets — a Jupiter 30 times as wide as Mercury, for instance — but not the distances between the planets.
So they took to their sidewalk instead. With chalk, they drew a sun. By the time they reached Pluto, they were on the edge of town. Wrote Alison: “Pluto, the size of a finger tip, was orbiting the whole town of Logan, held in place by our 4 1/2 foot sun sitting on the sidewalk corner!”
Thorne’s work ethic was apparent at an early age. He delivered the Logan Herald-Journal, and was a salesman at S.E. Needham Jewelers.
He played the clarinet and saxophone, was on the debate team with Logan High classmate Merlin Olsen, and made his first appearance in The Tribune in March 1958 as the 17-year-old winner of a science honor.
He’d written an 1,800-word paper, called “A Four-Dimensional Geometry,” Alison Thorne wrote. He’d asked her to type it up for her because she made fewer mistakes, and then left on an overnight hike with friends.
“There were seven pages,” Alison Thorne wrote. “I understood the first two; his father understood the first four; I still wonder if the judges understood all seven. Anyway it won a placing.”
Kip Thorne went on to study at Caltech under theoretical physics luminary John Wheeler and was a full professor by age 30. His work on gravitational waves had already begun by then, but it would be nearly a half-century before the forces of funding and technology caught up to these unknown forces of nature.
The “interferometers” were designed by University of Glasgow experimenter Ronald Drever, who died in March (and was therefore not eligible for a share of the prize).
Scientists are able to detect the waves by firing laser beams through two 2 1/2-mile-long perpendicular vacuum tubes with mirrors at each end.
When space-time is distorted by a gravitational wave, so too are the mirrors and the beams — though by as little as one-ten-thousandth the diameter of a proton.
The LIGO observatories have continued to detect gravitational wave events, joined this year by another team’s detector in Italy that allows scientists to triangulate the origin of the signals.
Weiss received half the prize, committee members said Tuesday, for spearheading the work that became LIGO at MIT.
Thorne, who persuaded Caltech to get into the business of detecting gravitational waves and led LIGO’s first steering committee in 1984, split the other half of the prize with Caltech’s Barish — credited for scaling the project up as LIGO’s director from 1991 to 2005.
Thorne was not immediately available for comment Tuesday morning. The Tribune will update this story.
Although born to Mormons and the descendent of pioneers, his family became disillusioned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Thorne has previously branded himself an atheist.
He still returns to Utah for family reunions, though, and was an adjunct professor at the University of Utah from 1971 to 1998, though he didn’t teach courses.
He becomes the third recent Nobel Prize winner to have been born in Utah and to have graduated from a Utah public school.
Fellow Cache Valley native and Logan High grad Lars Peter Hansen received the Nobel Prize for economics in 2013, while Provo’s Paul D. Boyer was awarded the 1997 prize for chemistry.