A capacity crowd will greet Ben Shapiro on Wednesday evening when the conservative writer and commentator speaks at the University of Utah’s Social and Behavioral Sciences building.
Officials anticipate a large gathering outside the building as well, with student and community groups critical of the former Breitbart News editor-at-large holding demonstrations and anti-Shapiro protests.
Tickets to the Shapiro event are no longer available, but a livestream is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
A group of U. representatives, including campus police, recently visited the University of California, Berkeley to observe that school’s response to a similar event featuring Shapiro.
Increased campus security is planned for Wednesday evening, and notices this week indicated the area around the Social and Behavioral Sciences building would be blocked off, with nearby classes relocated. Several items have been prohibited at or outside the event, including masks and facial coverings, signs, projectiles and weapons of any kind except what is expressly permitted by state law.
Shapiro is the author of several books, including “Brainwashed: How Universities Indoctrinate America‘s Youth.” His campus speeches are sponsored by Young America’s Foundation, the parent organization over campus Young Americans for Freedom chapters.
Shapiro’s event is titled “Trigger Warning,” a nod to campus political correctness efforts that seek to alert individuals to potentially distressing content in written materials, videos and lectures.
