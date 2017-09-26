Utah’s high school students bested their national peers in taking and passing Advanced Placement exams this year, earning college credit for subjects like English, mathematics and science.
Statewide, 26,544 public school students took a combined 40,755 AP tests in 2017, according to data released Tuesday by College Board, a 5.4 percent increase in the number of participating students compared to 2016.
The state also saw an AP pass rate of 67 percent, determined by students earning a score of three or higher on a five-point scale, up from 66 percent in 2016 and ahead of the national pass rate of 56 percent this year.
“We are very pleased that a broader and deeper base of Utah students are preparing themselves for successful college experiences and for careers through AP exams,” State Superintendent Sydnee Dickson said in a written statement. “Members of the Utah State Board of Education and I join together in congratulating these students and in thanking their teachers and parents.”
Most popular AP exams in Utah
English Language/Composition: 4,887 tests
Human Geography: 4,447 tests
United State History: 4,267 tests
English Literature/Composition: 3,515 tests
Calculus AB: 2,845 tests
Psychology: 2,725 tests
World History: 2,609 tests
Statistics: 2,191 tests
U.S. Government/Politics: 2,138 tests
Biology: 1,571 tests
In addition to the Advanced Placement program, College Board administers the SAT, and released Utah data on the college-readiness exam on Tuesday.
While less popular in the Beehive state than its rival, ACT, College Board data show that 1,277 students, from public and private schools, took the SAT in 2017, with average scores of 614 in math and 624 in English for an average combined score of 1,238.
The national average SAT score this year was 1,044.