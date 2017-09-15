A Utah high school teacher who was placed on leave for assigning students a questionnaire that officials and parents say inappropriately asked about student sex lives, drug and alcohol use has been reinstated.
Weber School District spokesman Lane Findlay said Friday that district officials wrapped up a four-day investigation into the teacher’s use of the survey at Roy High School as part of an “Adult Roles” course teaching students about human relationships.
Findlay says teacher Candace Thurgood may face some “corrective action” but he did not have details.
The questionnaire was not part of the curriculum but may have been repurposed from a decades-old Ann Landers advice column.
Thurgood has declined through Findlay to comment during the investigation. She did not immediately respond to an email Friday seeking comment.
Officials say the survey won’t be used again.