Public schools got a lot more help than usual this year from the Permanent State School Fund, a more than $2.3 billion portfolio supported by trust lands.
At a Wednesday morning event, State Superintendent Sydnee Dickson and Utah State Treasurer David Damschen announced an award of $64.25 million for the 2017-2018 school year, the largest distribution from the fund in state history.
“Every dollar we earn through prudent investment of the Permanent State School Fund is a dollar in school funding not paid by the Utah taxpayer,” Damschen said in a statement. “These funds support the greatest academic needs at individual schools, such as classroom technology right here at Nibley Park [Elementary].”
Wednesday’s announcement represented a roughly $15 million increase over the $49.3 million awarded to public schools last year.
While the Permanent State School Fund has shown steady growth in recent years, the current growth is further fueled by an amendment to Utah’s Constitution — approved by voters last year— that allows fund managers to include both interest and earnings in their appropriations to local schools.
“The School LAND Trust program brings millions of much-needed dollars to be used for classroom students,” Dickson said in a statement. “Schools develop these plans to improve student academic performance in targeted ways determined by local stakeholders.”
