(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Twins Molly and Makarty Larsen hit the ground running in a game of "Red Rover" in th... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Teacher's aide Holly Carter has second and third graders read aloud a paper they have... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Teachers aid Holly Carter with second and third graders at Park Valley School Wednesd... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Students, staff and everyone else eats lunch together at Park Valley School. That da... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) The entire student body - all 38 students at full strength -- ate lunch alongside s... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Park Valley School students Derek Kunzler and Brynlee Larsen follow along in math ins... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Park Valley School tenth grader Derek Kunzler holds card towards camera that scans an... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Park Valley School students Laney Jensen and Derek Kunzler in their 9th-10th grade c... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sixth grader Shaylee Rose work on double digit factoring puzzle at tiny Park Valley S... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Teacher Hallie Kunzler works with 6th grade class on double digit factor puzzles Wed... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sixth grader Rylee Spackman finishes building a simple machine hand drill at Park Val... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Park Valley School head teacher Melissa Morris leads her kindergarten through second... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Melissa Morris is of two full-time teachers at Park Valley School, Here, she works w... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Melissa Morris helps kids at Park Valley School with penmanship and drawing the alph... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Melissa Morris at Park Valley School leads K-2nd graders in the Pledge of Allegiance... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) A seventh grader does the math of making a living while discussing careers and findi... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Teachers aid Kelly Kunzler talks about possible careers and getting part time work in... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Teacher's aid Kelly Kunzler talks about possible careers and getting part time work ... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Belt buckles are a common sight at Park Valley School, where most of the students and... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Older girls do doubles jump roping at recess in the gym after lunch at Park Valley Sc... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Two school buses drop off students at Park Valley School early morning Wednesday Aug...