Ogden, Utah • A school official in Utah says about a dozen white nationalist posters were removed a day before classes started at Weber State University because their placement violated school policy.
Campus spokeswoman Allison Barlow Hess told the Standard-Examiner on Monday the posters with racist and anti-Semitic comments were removed because they were taped over existing posters or onto glass.
Weber State student Kylie Toponce tells the newspaper she removed several posters from school bus stops on Sunday, the day before the fall semester started.
University President Charles Wight released a statement Monday that did not mention the posters but said the most valuable learning comes from having conversations about differences.
Wight also condemned messages of hate or bigotry, saying they don’t reflect Weber State values.