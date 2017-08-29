Farmington, N.M. • The ousted superintendent for Navajo Head Start says she was illegally dismissed from the program last month and often faced harassment.
The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports (https://goo.gl/L8ApRH) Sharon Singer recently filed a grievance alleging that her removal violated tribal law.
Singer also says she faced harassment, intimidation and a hostile work environment by her supervisor, Department of Diné Education Superintendent of Schools Tommy Lewis Jr.
Singer was fired after a Navajo Nation investigation revealed she engaged in misconduct and misused tribal funds,
Lewis denied Singer’s accusations and said the forensic audit showed financial abuse by Singer.