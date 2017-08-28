Utah’s Board of Regents took another step forward Monday in the year-long process of replacing David Pershing as president of the University of Utah.
The Utah System of Higher Education announced a slate of three search committee meetings for September aimed at gathering public feedback on the necessary qualifications to lead the state’s flagship university.
One meeting will be held Sept. 11 at the Eccles Institute of Human Genetics, followed by two meetings Sept. 12 in the Moot Courtroom of the S.J. Quinney College of Law.
Members of the University of Utah community and general public are invited to attend and provide input on the job posting that will be used to advertise the position to potential candidates.
Search committee meetings
Sept. 11, 3p.m. • Eccles Institute of Human Genetics
Sept. 12, 3 p.m. • Moot Courtroom, University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law
Sept. 12, 7 p.m. • Moot Courtroom, University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law
Pershing announced his decision to step down as president in May in the midst of a public upheaval surrounding the leadership of the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
The University of Utah remains at odds with the family of businessman Jon Huntsman Sr., over the agreement governing the management of the university’s institute and Huntsman Cancer Hospital.
The division was sparked by the abrupt termination of Institute director Mary Bekerle — who was later reinstated — by Pershing and U. Health CEO Vivian Lee, who also announced her resignation.
Lorris Betz was named interim U. Health CEO following Lee’s resignation. The selection of a permanent replacement for Lee is expected to occur after a new university president is selected.
Lee remains part of the University of Utah faculty, U. spokeswoman Kathy Wilets said, but in a more limited role.
“Dr. Lee is a co-investigator on two grants,” Wilets said. ”So her work with us is largely around research.”
At an Academic Senate meeting on Monday, Pershing said: "We're working hard on a new [memorandum of understanding] for Huntsman Cancer Institute. We are collaborating with our internal stakeholders and the executive committee of the board of trustees and we're very grateful for the generous support of the Huntsman family."
Following the presidential search committee meetings, committee members will begin screening candidates with an eye toward selecting finalists in spring 2018, according to the Utah System of Higher Education. After finalists are announced, a new president will be selected by the full Board of Regents.
The search committee is co-chaired by Harris Simmons, a member of the Utah Board of Regents, and H. David Burton, chairman of the University of Utah Board of Trustees.
Tribune reporter Alex Stuckey contributed to this article.
Editor’s note: Paul Huntsman, a son of Jon Huntsman Sr., is the owner and publisher of The Salt Lake Tribune.