At about 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, a woman reported being raped at gunpoint by a masked man in her truck, which was parked in the Merrill Engineering Building parking lot. More than two hours later, university officials sent campus text and email alerts about the report. But detectives put the case on hold after more than a month of investigating, sending out an email that many frustrated students felt discussed the woman unnecessarily and insinuated she was lying.