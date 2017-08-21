1 of 6 View Caption

(Benjamin Wood | The Salt Lake Tribune) Faculty members with American Preparatory Academy in Draper helped direct traffic a... (Benjamin Wood | The Salt Lake Tribune) Faculty members with American Preparatory Academy in Draper helped direct traffic a... (Benjamin Wood | The Salt Lake Tribune) Faculty members with American Preparatory Academy in Draper helped direct traffic a... (Benjamin Wood | The Salt Lake Tribune) Faculty members with American Preparatory Academy in Draper helped direct traffic a... (Benjamin Wood | The Salt Lake Tribune) Faculty members with American Preparatory Academy in Draper helped direct traffic a... (Benjamin Wood | The Salt Lake Tribune) Faculty members with American Preparatory Academy in Draper helped direct traffic a...